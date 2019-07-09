Producers ban harsh reviewers in circular, retracts

Review a Tamil movie critically and get barred from attending press conferences organised by producers and other agencies. This is the message that the Tamil Film Producers’ Council Consulting Union and South Indian Film Media PRO Union has given to journalists in a new circular issued on Monday.

The joint circular listed three points of action to cut down “unmanageable costs” incurred by production houses while organising press meets for their film – journalists will not be presented with any gifts during audio launches and functions organised to celebrate the success of movies, snacks and tea will be served only during the interval of such events and “strict action” against reviewers who are “too harsh” on a film.

The circular which was issued on Monday evening was hurriedly withdrawn and a fresh one removing the controversial points of action was issued on Tuesday afternoon after much uproar on the social media.

“Both sides have decided not to invite any reviewer who go heavily against a movie, actors or directors and indulges in harsh criticism in the name of reviewing the movie. It has also been decided to take strict action against them,” the original circular said.

Journalists and independent film reviewers said such rules won’t have any effect on them in reviewing the movies. This is not the first time that online reviewers and journalists are being targeted by the industry – a couple of years ago, actor Vishal had asked people not to post negative reviews of movies.