Protests force Kerala govt to change rail survey method: By-poll gimmick alleged

The Kerala state government has decided to carry out Global Positioning System-enabled methods to conduct a social impact assessment for the proposed semi-high-speed-rail project (SilverLine) in the state. The decision has been made considering the widespread protests across the state against laying demarcation stones for the project.

The decision has triggered allegations that it was the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front’s gimmick in view of the upcoming Thrikkakkara by-election. However, CPM leaders clarified that only the survey method had been changed, and there had been no decision to abandon the project.

Unappeased with the change, the K-Rail Virudha Janakeeya Samithi maintained they would continue protesting until the project was abandoned.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress stepped up on their demands that all cases registered in connection with the anti-demarcation protests must be withdrawn.

There had been protests across the state against laying the demarcation stones. Out of the proposed 530 km greenfield rail line, stones could only be laid for about 190 km, which included government land. Stones laid on private land were pulled out by agitators—which included local people and opposition political parties.

After facing stiff resistance, including at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency Dharmadam in Kannur district, the laying of demarcation stones was halted by April end.

Although opposition parties alleged that the process was halted to put a stop to the anti-rail protests during the by-poll campaigning, the Chief Minister reiterated in his campaign speech at Thrikkakkara (Kochi district) that the SilverLine project would come to fruition.

According to a directive issued on Monday by the state revenue department, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail)—the implementation agency of the project—suggested GPS-enabled methods to identify boundaries and conduct a social impact assessment in view of the violent protests.

The anti-K-rail action council general convenor S Rajeevan said that a field visit of officials was essential to conduct the social impact assessment and any such activities would face stiff resistance. He also accused the government of ignoring experts’ suggestions that land demarcation could be done even without laying the stones. Now the government seems to have started realising that what they did was wrong, he stated.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, too, attested the same saying the government admitted its mistake when it decided to conduct GPS-based surveys, instead of laying demarcation stones.