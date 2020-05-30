Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari extend greetings

Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy turned 73 on Saturday, but it was a quiet birthday in view of the currrent situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leaders from Delhi and Tamil Nadu greeted Narayanasamy. In his greetings, Modi wished for a long and healthy life to the Puducherry chief minister. "Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami Ji on his birthday. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The birthday was a low key affair as Narayanasamy had already made an appeal to the Congress functionaries not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Member of Lok Sabha from Puducherry V Vaithilingam also greeted the senior Congress leader on his birthday. 

