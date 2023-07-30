Kerala: Rahul leaves hospital after wellness treatment

Rahul Gandhi leaves hospital after week-long wellness treatment in Kerala

Gandhi thanked the doctors and staff for the 'love and care' they shared for him.

PTI/AP
PTI/AP, Malappuram ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 00:48 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday completed his Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala here and left for Delhi.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said his stay at the hospital was a rejuvenating experience.

He thanked the doctors and staff for the "love and care" they shared for him.

"My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team of doctors and other staff, for the love and care they shared with me these past few days," he posted on Facebook with a picture.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Kottakkal Sri Viswambhara temple

On July 25, Gandhi attended a condolence meeting at Malappuram, organised by the Congress party in memory of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Last Wednesday, he offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on the premises of Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi had also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi had said that he thoroughly enjoyed the enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier."

He had said that each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

 