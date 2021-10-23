Rains, minor landslides at Kerala's calamity-hit areas

Calamity-hit areas of Mundakayam and Koottickal in Kottayam district witnessed heavy rains and minor landslides and landslips on Saturday.

According to local sources, the water level of the rivers and streams was against going up and some parts witnessed heavy water flow owing to minor landslides and landslips. Families in calamity-prone areas were still staying in relief camps.

Over the last few days, there was not much rain in the region and families had started returning to their houses.

The IMD had sounded an orange alert in the adjacent Idukki and Kottayam districts.

