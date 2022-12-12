Rajinikanth turns 72; fans 'disappointed' at not seeing him on birthday

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, whose fan base transcends borders and languages, turned 72 on Monday. Wishes poured in from his colleagues in tinsel town and from well-wishers across the political spectrum.

And as usual, the superstar left the city for a quiet birthday celebration elsewhere, leaving his fans dejected. The 72nd birthday is special for Rajinikanth’s fans as the actor’s 2002-film Baba was re-released on December 10 with digital enhancements.

Hundreds of fans converged outside Rajinikanth’s palatial bungalow in upscale Poes Garden since Monday morning and began singing songs from their Thalaivar’s movies. Some cut cake at the entrance, while others danced and wished their superstar a very happy birthday. Braving rains, fans waited in the hope that Rajinikanth will give them an audience on this “auspicious day”.

Their hopes were dashed when Latha, Rajinikanth’s wife, asked fans not to wait as the superstar is “out of town”. “Don’t wait in the rains. He (Rajinikanth) is not in Chennai,” Latha said.

It is almost a practice for Rajinikanth to fly out of the city on his birthday to avoid meeting his fans. The actor, who keeps to himself mostly, comes out of his residence to wish waiting fans during festivals but not on his birthdays.

“Since it was raining, I thought Thalaivar would be in town and I can take a glimpse of him. But it turns out he is not here. I am quite sad,” a fan who was waiting outside Poes Garden said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, actor Kamal Haasan, Union Minister of State L Murugan, and PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss are among prominent leaders who wished Rajinikanth a long life on his birthday.

Born as Shivaji Rao Geikhwad, previously an ordinary but stylish bus conductor, Rajinikanth enrolled at the Film Institute in Madras to fulfill his cinema dreams. He then came in contact with veteran filmmaker K Balachander, who cast Rajinikanth in Aboorva Raagangal in 1975. There was no looking back then. The actor has acted in over 150 films and rules the industry for over four decades.

Shivaji Rao and Balachander came eye to eye in 1974 when Balachander was at the Film Institute for a practical class. After the meeting, Balachander realised he found a spark in Shivaji Rao and invited him for a meeting. “Suddenly one day, KB sir called and said he wants to meet me in his Kalakendra office. I was so happy. He was alone in his office and asked me to sit down. After exchanging pleasantries, he (KB) asked me whether I can show my acting skills now. After a while, there was absolute silence. And I realised he was not happy, and I thought he was going to scold me,” Rajinikanth said in a 2020 video.

“After three to four minutes, he said, see Mr Sivaji Rao, I am booking you for three films. I am introducing you,” the superstar added. Balachander, in the video, said he told Shivaji Rao that he would like to change his name. “I told him your name will be Rajinikanth. He pronounced it twice and said, Ok,” Balachander said in the video. Thus, Shivaji Rao became Rajinikanth.