Rape-accused Kerala Congress MLA gets anticipatory bail

Rape-accused Kerala Congress MLA gets anticipatory bail

A woman had filed a rape and assault case against Kunnapillil in Thiruvananthapuram recentl

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 20 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 23:01 ist

Rape-accused Congress MLA in Kerala Eldose P Kunnapillil got anticipatory bail from a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

A woman had filed a rape and assault case against Kunnapillil in Thiruvananthapuram recently. The MLA was absconding for more than a week after the police registered a case against him. The delay on the part of the police in arresting him even triggered criticisms.

The court granted anticipatory bail  and directed the MLA to appear before the police by Saturday.

Even as the MLA was learnt to have told the Congress state leadership that it was a fake allegation, there was pressure on the leadership to take action against him.

Kunnapillil represents Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Congress
rape
MLA
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

 