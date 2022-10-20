Rape-accused Kerala Congress MLA gets anticipatory bail

Rape-accused Congress MLA in Kerala Eldose P Kunnapillil got anticipatory bail from a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

A woman had filed a rape and assault case against Kunnapillil in Thiruvananthapuram recently. The MLA was absconding for more than a week after the police registered a case against him. The delay on the part of the police in arresting him even triggered criticisms.

The court granted anticipatory bail and directed the MLA to appear before the police by Saturday.

Even as the MLA was learnt to have told the Congress state leadership that it was a fake allegation, there was pressure on the leadership to take action against him.

Kunnapillil represents Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district.