Rectangular ivory dice found in Keeladi; point to past-time activities of ancient Tamils

A rectangular dice made of ivory measuring 4.5 cm is among the early recoveries from the eighth phase of archaeological excavations in the Sangam Era site of Keeladi near Madurai, throwing more light into the past time activities of the inhabitants of the ancient urban Tamil settlement.

This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) has stumbled upon a rectangular dice after it took over the excavations from the fourth phase in Keeladi, 12 km from Madurai. However, rectangular and cubical dices made of ivory and terracotta were found in the first two phases of the Keeladi excavation carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“Keeladi continues to throw surprises. Archaeologists have found a dice in rectangle shape in the 8thphase of excavation launched on February 11 by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The rectangular dice is made of ivory. This is the first time TNSDA has found rectangular dice,” Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture, and Archaeology, said.

A source in the TNSDA said the rectangular dice made of ivory was recovered from Keeladi on Thursday evening. “The dice measures 4.5 cm and we have not yet given any chemical treatment. As soon as it was excavated, we cleaned it using a brush. We had recovered cubical dice made of ivory in the past,” the source said.

Amarnath Ramakrishna, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI who oversaw the first two phases of excavation, termed the latest finding as “significant.”

“Continuous unearthing of dices in various shapes made of ivory and terracotta point to the leisure activities of the ancient Tamils. We have enough evidence of various industries having existed in Keeladi. When the economy is vibrant, people tend to spend time leisurely. And we continue to get evidences for both as we dig more,” Ramakrishna told DH.

Over 15,000 artefacts have been unearthed in Keeladi during the first seven phases of excavation, with experts terming them as evidences of a thriving industrialised urban civilization on the banks of River Vaigai.

