Relocated Kerala jumbo enters human settlements in TN

Relocated rogue elephant from Kerala forest enters human settlements in Tamil Nadu

It was captured after being tranquillized by the Kerala forest department team

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • May 06 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rogue elephant 'Arikomban', relocated from Chinnakanal in the Idukki district to the Mangaladevi forests in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) around 110 km away, has entered the human habitations in Tamil Nadu creating scare among the people.

The elephant, which has killed around six people and destroyed more than 300 houses in the Chinnakanal area, was relocated exactly a week ago on April 29.

It was captured after being tranquillized by the Kerala forest department team and later pushed into an animal ambulance with the support of four Kumki elephants.

'Arikomban' was fitted with a radio collar after he was tranquillized and the Kerala forest department was monitoring the signals that were being received from the animal. The Kerala forest department has warned the Tamil Nadu counterparts that the elephant was roaming in Tamil Nadu forest areas and was reaching areas close to human habitats.

Also Read | After Arikomban translocated, another elephant herd destroys shed in Idukki district

The wild elephant, according to local people, entered the human settlements late on Friday night and early Saturday morning and tried to destroy crops. Forest guards and local farmers drove the animal away.

According to Tamil Nadu forest department officials, the animal had tried to enter human settlements in Meghamala, Iravingalar and Manamalar areas.

M Chinnathambi, a farmer while speaking to IANS said, "We have heard enough of this rogue elephant. We don't know when he will trample us and destroy our crops. We are afraid of even going out in the evenings and nights as the presence of the elephant cannot be detected and one might unknowingly land in front of it.

The Tamil Nadu forest department has constituted a 120-strong force to keep a vigil on the entry of the rogue elephant into the human settlements and to wade away from the animal using gunshots and throwing country-made firearms.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
elephant
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 