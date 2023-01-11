Resolution moved by M K Stalin saved TN Assembly’s dignity: Speaker

Chief Minister M K Stalin protected the “dignity” of the Tamil Nadu Assembly by moving a resolution against Governor R N Ravi deviating from the original text prepared by the government in his address, a move that has defined the role of the Constitutional authority across the country, Speaker M Appavu said on Wednesday.

In his remarks before opening the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, the Speaker said Ravi skipping portions of the prepared text and adding his own remarks created an “extraordinary situation” in the Assembly on Monday.

The Governor deviated from the text for which approval was given by him after it was prepared by the state government, the Speaker said and hailed Stalin for moving the resolution to take on record only the transcript of the speech circulated among the members.

“It wasn’t the government which created an extraordinary situation. It was created due to the Governor’s speech. It is only because of the resolution introduced by the Chief Minister, the dignity of the House was protected. It is not just about this House, the resolution has defined the rights of Governors and sets an example for other states,” Appavu said.

Monday’s proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly is now the “talking point” across the country, the Speaker said, adding that Stalin has now outlined the role of Governors in legislative assemblies by bringing a resolution against deviating from the prepared text.

“This is like how the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi secured the rights for Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day instead of the Governor,” Appavu added. The Governor had walked out of the House in a huff after Stalin moved the resolution.

Constitutional experts had told DH that the Governor was wrong in excluding portions from his speech, while there was no need for the Chief Minister to have brought the resolution as only the prepared text will go on record.

Strongly defending Stalin, the Speaker said the Chief Minister did not violate any provision of the law and moved the resolution only after he gave the nod. “The governor’s duty is only to read the text and he is not responsible for the contents of the address. It is the Chief Minister and ministers who are responsible for what is mentioned in the address,” Appavu said.

He also said the action of MLAs from Congress, VCK, and other parties who surrounded the chair and shouted slogans against the government was “regrettable.” The government also recorded its “agony” over the Governor’s act on Monday while moving the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

"That this House records its agony for the act of Hon. Governor by omitting and including some portions in the Governor’s Address which was sent by the Tamil Nadu Government, approved by the Hon. Governor and circulated in the Assembly. That the members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly are grateful to the Hon. Governor for the

address,” it said.