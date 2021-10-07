Rift Kerala BJP may widen

The rift in the BJP in Kerala is likely to intensify further as prominent leader Sobha Surendran was excluded from the party's national executive committee.

Sobha had expressed her differences with the leadership earlier after K Surendran was made the party's state president, while she was made the state Vice-President along with two others.

Read | Kerala Congress' faction feud saga continues, even after restructuring

Sobha was also not cooperating with the state leadership till the recent Assembly elections. Later national leaders were learnt to have intervened and she was also made a candidate at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram.

But the present developments in the party indicate that Surendran still has an upper hand despite the setback faced by the party in the Assembly election. Earlier, there were reports that Sobha may be given some responsibilities at the national level, which too did not happen.

Check out the latest DH videos here: