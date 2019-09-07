Row over KCR, TRS symbols carved in Yadadri temple

Carvings of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his party symbol, the Ambassador Car on the pillars of “Ashtabhuja Mandap” of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri here has kicked off a major political row with the opposition parties, mainly the BJP, objecting to the political overtures in a holy place.

The pictures of carvings of various government schemes such as Harithaharam, national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and even a Muslim religious symbol and Charminar on the outer periphery wall of the temple under renovation also become viral.

While the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has admitted the carvings on the walls of the temple, it said that the sculptors had done it on their own, in an expression of gratitude considering the Chief Minister to be the King of region, which is a practice in the temples of southern India. “We will remove the images of KCR if it is objectionable,” G Kishan Rao, the chief executive officer of the YTDA said in a hurriedly called media conference on Sept.6 afternoon. “Ahobilam temple in Andhra Pradesh also has images of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru,” he reasoned out.

The temple authorities also explained that the images of only gods can be depicted on the Prathama Prakara (first periphery) while others can be carved on the outer wall. “Similarly the Ashtabhuja Mantapa” is a place where the pilgrims relax and has no religious significance,” Kishan Rao said.

“The temple is being re-built with public funds and such religious places must be free from any political affiliations,” said BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh Lodh. After the video statement of the radical face of state BJP unit has gone viral, several BJP, Congress and CPI have reached the temple. Activists from VHP, Hindu Vahini and BJP tried to climb the walls but police restrained and sent them back. The BJP called for a mass protest on Sept.7.

“Carving of KCR on temple pillars reflects his craze for publicity with public money, and also his indifferent attitude towards the sentiments of majority Hindus,” BJP Telangana unit president Dr K Laxman said. Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhattivikramarka in his statement has said that religious places must not be used to gain political mileage, by depicting symbols and emblems of government schemes. Congress Malkajigiri MP Revanth Reddy demanded an inquiry into the whole issue.