Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrives in India; clinical trials to begin soon: Report

Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V has reportedly arrived in India after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial of the vaccine.

A video surfaced on social media, which shows containers with logos of Sputnik V and Dr Reddy's being unloaded from a small truck. DH could not verify the video.

Also read: Should India forget about acquiring Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

The New Indian Express quoted a senior official from Dr Reddy's, confirming the arrival of the vaccine in India, and added that the trials will commence soon.

This development comes at a time when Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology claimed that Sputnik V demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

(With inputs from PTI)