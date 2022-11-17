Sabarimala police handbook withdrawn after row over women entry remark

A handbook distributed to the police personnel on duty at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala was withdrawn on Thursday owing to a row over its content.

Quoting the Supreme Court order of September 2018 allowing entry of women of all ages to the temple, the handbook mentioned that all people are allowed entry to Sabarimala.

This triggered a row with BJP and other Hindutva outfits alleging dubious intentions of the government.

Subsequently, the government and the police clarified that it happened due to an oversight and the handbooks would be withdrawn and corrected. While Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said that there was no confusion in government's stand on the matter, additional director general of police M R Ajithkumar said that some portions of the handbook prepared earlier remained unedited and hence the mistake happened.

It may be recalled that the state, especially Sabarimala, witnessed a major row in 2018 following attempts by women in the 10-50 age group to enter the temple following the SC order allowing women of all ages. Couple of women also managed to enter the temple.

Later the matter was sent for review by a larger bench of the SC in November 2019. Hence the restrictions on entry of women in 10-50 age group were still continuing.

Meanwhile, the temple was witnessing considerable rush of pilgrims as it opened for the two month long pilgrimage on Wednesday evening. Over 50,000 pilgrims have already booked for darhsan for the coming weekends through the virtual queue system.

During the last two years there was restriction in pilgrims owing to Covid.