Sabarimala priest discrimination case posted to August 12

The final selection of the Head Priest through a draw of lots at the temple premises after screening is scheduled to be held on August 16

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 28 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 18:29 ist
Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala High Court has refused to issue an interim order in the petitions against the alleged discrimination in the selection of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple 'Melsanthi' (Head priest).

Considering a batch of petitions, the Devaswom Bench of the High Court sought an affidavit from the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple and posted the case to August 12 for a detailed hearing. The petitioners sought an interim order as the selection process was already on.

The final selection of the Head Priest through a draw of lots at the temple premises after screening is scheduled to be held on August 16.

Seven priests from non-Brahmin communities have approached the Kerala High Court against the notification of the Travancore Devaswom Board inviting applications for Sabarimala head priest that states that only 'Malayala Brahmins' could apply for the post. Petitioners allege that it is discriminatory and against the Constitution. 

Though an amicus curiae was appointed by the court to look into the matter in a similar petition in 2017, it was still pending.

