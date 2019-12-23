Scholars to attend the National Vedic Conference

Eminent scholars from different parts of the country would participate in a four-day national Vedic conference to be held here from January 2. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, being organised as part of the ongoing once-in-six year centuries old "Murajapam", an auspicious ritual of chanting Vedic mantras, at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here, organisers said on Monday.

Tilted "Sree Padmanabham", the conference would comprise expert talks and presentation of scholarly papers on various aspects of four Vedas including its music, rhythms and recitation of Vedic mantras. Eminent scholars such as Sulochana Devi, Raveendran, V Sishupala Panicker, K H Subhahmanian would present papers.

While Governor Khan would inaugurate the event at 'panchajanyam" hall near the temple, state Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran would preside over the function, a temple release said. Vedic scholars, K M Jathavedan Namboothiri and Kuppa Ramagopala Somayaji would be presented with the "Sree Padmanabha" award on January 5, the concluding day, it said. Temple tantri (head priest) Taranallur Parameswaran Namboothiripad would present the award comprising a cash prize of Rs 50,001 and a statue of Lord Padmanabha, the release added.

The 56-day-long 'Murajapam' ritual, which began on November 21, involves the ceremonial chanting of Rig Veda, Yajur Veda and Sama Veda by around 200 scholars from Kancheepuram, Pejawar, Sringeri, besides representatives of the Yogashema and Brahmana Sabhas. It would conclude on January 15 (Makar Sankranti) when one lakh oil lamps would be lit at the temple precincts. The ancient shrine is witnessing heavy rush since the beginning of the ritual, initiated by the 18th century Travancore king Marthanda Varma.

The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royals, who had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu, before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.