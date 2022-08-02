Seven more die as rain wreaks havoc in Kerala

Seven more fatalities were reported across Kerala, with landslides and landslips being reported from various parts of the state, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents over the past three days to 12.

The Indian Meteorological Department sounded red alert till Wednesday in 10 of the 14 districts in the state, and till Thursday in eight districts. The Central Water Commission, too, issued orange alert in connection with five rivers, and yellow alerts for four. There were also advisory alerts cautioning against heavy winds and high tides.

In Kannur district, three persons, including a three-year-old girl, died in landslides during late hours of Monday at Nedumpuramchal, near Peravoor, about 50 km from Kannur city. The child—identified as Numa Tasmeen, daughter of Poulose and Safeek—and the other two, 45-year Rajesh and 55-year-old Chandran, died after they were washed away in water and debris of a landslide.

Three other landslides were reported from the northern district; minor landslides that caused extensive damage to houses and vehicles were reported from other districts.

One person drowned at Koottickal in Kottayam. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Riyaz, was reported missing after a river breached its banks. In Ernakulam district, a 65-year-old man died at Kothamangalam, while a youth was reported to have drowned in Mulanthuruthy. A fisherman, from Tamil Nadu, identified as 27-year-old Kingston, drowned at sea, off the coast here.

In Thrissur district, two fishermen were reported missing at sea off the Chettuva coast, after their boat lost balance in the high tides on Monday evening; another person was missing in a river in Kollam district.

In another incident, an elephant was caught up in the Chalakkudy river, in Thrissur, for hours as the water level in the river rose swiftly. However, the animal managed to move towards an islet after hours of struggling with the flow. Although forest officials reached the spot, they could not help the elephant due to the strong currents.