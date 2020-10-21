TN shops, retail outlets allowed to function till 10 pm

Shops, retail outlets in Tamil Nadu allowed to function till 10 pm

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 17:08 ist
A shopkeeper holds an idol representing deities and characters from the Hindu mythology, ahead of the Navaratri festival, in Chennai. Credit: PTI

All shops, restaurants and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easing coronavirus-induced curbs further.

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Palaniswami said in an official release on Wednesday.

Shops are presently allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitating further economic recovery, "vegetable shops, groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22," the Chief Minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Palaniswami

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

 