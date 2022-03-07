Stalin pushes for establishing floating solar power plants in dams

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday pushed for the establishment of floating solar power plants in dams and water reservoirs in the state to generate more renewable energy as well as conserve water. The move will also minimise the scarce agricultural land being used for setting up solar generating facilities in the state.

Stalin made the remarks at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art 25.3 MW DC/22 MW AC floating solar power plant at the sprawling factory owned by SPIC in the southern Tamil Nadu port city of Thoothukudi. The project cost is Rs 150 crore.

SPIC is one of India’s pioneers and leading agri-nutrient and fertilisers company and a part of AM International Holdings Limited, Singapore. The floating solar power plant is part of AMIH’s initiatives to optimise energy production on a sustainable basis in industrial plants.

Stalin stressed the need for generating clean power which is the need of the hour and said the floating solar power plant project is a welcome move towards industries in the state using renewable energy resources.

“Establishment of a similar facility in the existing dams and water reservoirs in the state would lead to the generation of more renewable power as well as conserving water and minimising the scarce agriculture land being used for establishing solar power generating facility,” Stalin said, according to a release from SPIC.

The demand for clean power is the need of the hour, and Tamil Nadu currently holds the capacity to generate more than 15,500 MW of renewable energy, the CM said.

Located on the large water reservoir within SPIC’s Thoothukudi plant premises, the floating solar power plant project can generate 42.0 million units of electricity per annum. The power generated here will be consumed for the manufacturing activities of SPIC and Greenstar Fertilisers.

The solar power plant, which is owned by Greenam Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AM International, will generate more energy as water facilitates a cooling effect that helps in a higher yield.

Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International Group, said the company is continuously working towards effectively harnessing green energies through innovative projects to reduce carbon footprint. “We are glad to be at the forefront of India’s and Tamil Nadu’s march towards clean energy. It is an example of our ESG commitment to progress towards renewable energy,” he said.

