Stalin urges EAM to allow Indian fishermen to participate in Katchatheevu festival

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to urge the Sri Lankan Government to enable the participation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu in the annual festival of St Anthony’s church in Katchatheevu island.

In the letter, Stalin told Jaishankar that the annual festival at St Antony’s Church, Katchatheevu is being celebrated every year during the month of February/March and that the state government has been facilitating the safe journey of the fishermen devotees of Tamil Nadu who wish to participate in the Festival.

“It has come to my notice that fishermen devotees of Tamil Nadu are not allowed to participate in the Annual Festival this year, citing various reasons by the Sri Lankan authorities,” Stalin said. Katchatheevu island was ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974 but according to the agreement Indian fishermen have the right to dry their nets and participate in the annual festival.

The Tamil fishermen and pilgrims have a spiritual and emotional attachment with St Antony’s Church, Katchatheevu and have been participating in this traditional event for several decades now, Stalin said, adding that the news of denial by Sri Lankan authorities has caused “deep disappointment among the fishermen community.”

“In view of the above, I request you to urge the Government of Sri Lanka to enable the participation of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Annual Festival of St. Anthony’s Church as has been the tradition every year. I am sure that your efforts will ensure in preserving good relations between the people of both countries,” Stalin said.

