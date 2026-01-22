<p>Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress </a>leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shakyisinh Gohil's newphew allegedly shot his wife and later killed himself in what is described as a fit of rage over a domestic feud in the early hours of Thursday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a>. </p><p>Police said that prima facie it was a case of suicide but were also looking into other angles to ascertain the truth. </p><p>Primary investigation revealed that Yashraj Gohil, 33, shot his wife Rajeshwari Jadeja, 30, at their house at NRI Tower in Vastrapur and later killed himself. </p><p>The incident occurred sometime around 1:30 am to 2 am, the police said. </p><p>"Sometime between 1:30 am and 2:00 am, he man shot his wife in the head from behind. When his mother came out hearing the gunshot, he told her that his wife was merely injured and went to his room to change clothes to take her to the hospital. Minutes later, his mother heard another gunshot and discovered her son dead," a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The revolver used in the incident is reportedly a licensed firearm. Sources have also revealed that the couple had only gotten married in November. "Prima facie it looks like they had domestic feud," a police officer said.</p>