Stalin writes to CMs of four states on ban on fireworks, asks them to reconsider decision

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to his counterparts in four states, including Delhi, demanding that they reconsider their decision to ban the sale of firecrackers during the Deepavali season.

In letters to Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha, Stalin asked them to allow the sale of firecrackers that fall within the norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Chief Minister said his government was in the process of reviving the MSME sector through focused interventions.

"The firecracker industry, concentrated around the town of Sivakasi, is one of the most important industrial activities in the State. Around 8 lakh workers depend on the State’s firecracker industry for their livelihood, which is the largest in our country," Stalin said.

Also Read | States must comply with orders on crackers: SC

He reminded them about their governments imposing a ban on the sale of firecrackers during this festival season.

"I wish to draw your attention to the fact that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has already banned certain categories of polluting firecrackers and now, green crackers with significantly less emissions are being manufactured. Therefore a blanket ban on firecrackers is not reasonable," he said.

Noting that such a ban is not prevalent in other countries, Stalin said a ban if imposed by other states also, would lead to the closure of the entire industry, jeopardizing the livelihood of around 8 lakh persons.

"You would also appreciate that bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially Diwali. A balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood and public health is possible and necessary," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here