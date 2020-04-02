Kerala: Stay on liquor based on doctor's prescription

Stay on liquor supply based on doctor's prescription in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 02 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 19:45 ist
Representative image.

The Kerala High Court has stayed the Kerala Government's directive to supply liquor to those suffering from alcohol dependence syndrome based on doctors' prescriptions.

The court observed that directing doctors to prescribe alcohol to those suffering from alcoholism could be only considered as a prescribing a disaster. The court stayed the government directive for three weeks and sought the Kerala government's response.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The court was considering a batch of petitions including that of a Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association and some doctors.

Even as the Kerala government issued the directive in this regard the other day, it was not implemented.

After liquor sales were stopped in Kerala following lockdown, four persons committed suicide in the state suspected to be due to withdrawal syndrome and a large number of persons approached hospitals. Citing this scenario Kerala government decided that those suffering from withdrawal syndrome may be provided a maximum of three-litre liquor a week based on doctor's prescription and the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole distributor of liquor in the state, decided to deliver liquor at doorsteps of the needy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Liquor
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 