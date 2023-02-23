Surgery goof-up: Doctor operates wrong leg of patient in Kerala

A 60-year old woman has alleged that a surgery was performed on her right-leg for an injury on the left-leg at a private hospital at Kozhikode in Kerala.

Sajna, 60, of Kakkode in Kozhikode, had suffered injury on her left leg more than a year ago and she was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Recently the doctor suggested that a surgery was required and it was performed on Tuesday.

Sajna's daughter Shimna told the media that when her mother woke up after the surgery she noticed that the surgery was performed on her right-leg though the injury was on the left. While they enquired with the doctor, the doctor initially tried to justify that there was injury on right leg too. But later he admitted the lapse.

The family would be initiating legal action, Sajna's daughter said.

The hospital authorities however maintained that the patient was suffering from ligament issues on both legs and there were scan reports in this regard.

The patients and her family were briefed by the doctor that surgery on the right-leg would be performed first and left-leg would be performed after a few weeks, the hospital authorities said.