Tamil actor-director Manobala no more

Manobala, a multi-faceted film personality who tried his hand at acting, producing, and directing movies, passed away here on Wednesday due to ill-health. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and son.

The actor-filmmaker underwent an angiography a fortnight ago and was recuperating at his residence in Saligramam here. His family said Manobala breathed his last on Wednesday noon and his last rites will be conducted on Thursday.

Beginning his film career as an actor-cum-assistant director in Puthiya Vaarpugal helmed by the legendary Bharathiraja in 1979, Manobala made his debut as a director with Aagaya Gangai in 1982 and went on to make films with top actors such as Sivaji Ganesan (Parambariyam) Rajinikanth (Oor Kaavalan), and Vijayakant (En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan).

After directing over 20 films starring several popular actors, including Karthick and Sathiyaraj, Manobala tried his hand at acting and was a popular comedian in Tamil cinema. He appeared on screen with popular comedians like Vivek, and Santhanam, and became an instant hit with audience.

His roles in Aranmanai, Kalakalappu, Kanden Kadhalai, Natpukkaaga, and Chandramukhi are still remembered by many. Manobala also donned the role of a producer through Sathuranga Vettai, and Paambu Sattai.

Condolences poured in from the Tamil film world for Manobala with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja, and Ilaiyaraja taking to social media to walk down the memory lane. “The death of my student Manobala is a great loss to me and the Tamil film world,” said an emotional Bharathiraja who gave a break to Manobala in the film industry.

“I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor, and my dear friend Manobala. I extend my wishes to his family,” Rajinikanth wrote on his verified Twitter page. Paying rich tributes, Kamal Haasan said cinema enthusiast was Manobala’s “primary identity.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and several other political leaders also condoled Manobala’s death.