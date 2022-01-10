Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu, caps number of spectators to 150 amid Covid-19 surge

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an SOP for Jallikattu events.

The state government has mandated a full Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours to attend Jallikattu events.

It has also capped the number of spectators to 150 or 50 per cent of seating capacity (whichever is less).

