TN allows Jallikattu, caps no. of spectators to 150

Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu, caps number of spectators to 150 amid Covid-19 surge

It has also capped the number of spectators to 150 or 50 per cent of seating capacity

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 15:15 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an SOP for Jallikattu events. 

The state government has mandated a full Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours to attend Jallikattu events. 

It has also capped the number of spectators to 150 or 50 per cent of seating capacity (whichever is less). 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Jallikattu
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 