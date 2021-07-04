Bride's self-defence at wedding leaves Netizens in awe

Tamil Nadu bride's display of self-defence on wedding day leaves Netizens in awe

Nisha has been practising this traditional form of martial arts called Silambattam for almost three years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 15:43 ist
Nisha said that through her performance, she aims to promote the importance of self-defence among women. Credit: Screengrab/Twitter/@ani

In an unusual attempt to raise awareness about self-defence, a woman from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district performed martial arts on her wedding day.

Nisha has been practising this traditional form of martial arts called Silambattam for almost three years. In her conversation with ANI, she said that through her performance, she aims to promote the importance of self-defence among women.

“I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defence. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art,” Nisha said.

Twenty-two-year-old Nisha’s video of performing this weapon-based martial art on her wedding day has gone viral on social media. Dressed in wedding finery, and wielding her weapons, Nisha's awareness campaign left people stunned and in awe.

Her video is now making rounds on social media and here's how some netizens have reacted to it:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Martial arts

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Here's why Lewis Hamilton extended his stay in F1

Here's why Lewis Hamilton extended his stay in F1

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

A football team unites Rohingya refugees

A football team unites Rohingya refugees

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

The snap before the bite

The snap before the bite

 