Tamil Nadu bride's display of self-defence on wedding day leaves Netizens in awe

In an unusual attempt to raise awareness about self-defence, a woman from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district performed martial arts on her wedding day.

Nisha has been practising this traditional form of martial arts called Silambattam for almost three years. In her conversation with ANI, she said that through her performance, she aims to promote the importance of self-defence among women.

“I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defence. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art,” Nisha said.

#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Twenty-two-year-old Nisha’s video of performing this weapon-based martial art on her wedding day has gone viral on social media. Dressed in wedding finery, and wielding her weapons, Nisha's awareness campaign left people stunned and in awe.

Her video is now making rounds on social media and here's how some netizens have reacted to it:

You go Gal !! From this small town , in wedding attire ( means that long and heavy pattu ) and with such ease ! More power to you ! #SareeTwitter #girlpower — रञ्जना (@little_light) July 1, 2021

Wow. Rich Indian culture. — Pradnya (@PradnyaShivoham) July 1, 2021

how gracefully she did that! thanks for setting an example. — Ink India News (@InkIndiaNews) July 3, 2021