Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to get dashboard for monitoring status of projects from his desk

From Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be able to monitor the status of projects being implemented by various government departments across the state through a giant digital screen installed at his office at the Secretariat.

CM Dashboard developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) aims at integrating data from all government departments, district administrations, government agencies, and police force to ensure easy monitoring of projects being implemented in the state.

Stalin will launch the much-hyped CM Dashboard on Wednesday – the government released a teaser video on Tuesday in which IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and top government officials explain the need for such a system for easy implementation and monitoring of schemes and projects.

Stalin had on September 17 told a meeting of department secretaries’ that his government will not just stop at announcing projects and schemes but will introduce a mechanism to monitor them on a regular basis.

He had announced that the TNeGA will develop a dashboard that will be installed at his office to enable him to personally monitor the implementation of the projects and schemes announced in the Budget and during various occasions.

Sources in the know told DH that the CM Dashboard combines data informatics and artificial intelligence to bring about a massive change in the way things are monitored by those at the helm of the government.

“The dashboard will combine different sets of data from different departments. It will allow the Chief Minister to check the current status of a project being implemented in a remote village in the state, sitting from his desk at the Secretariat,” an official said.

The development is expected to ensure that works are completed on time since officials know that the schemes are being monitored by the Chief Minister. The official added that the TNeGA has worked for over two months to develop the dashboard.

Stalin, who assumed office on May 7, has been stressing about using technology to infuse more transparency in government functioning. The government for the first time presented an e-budget and is now spending crores of rupees on setting up e-offices which will enable files to be checked and signed digitally.

