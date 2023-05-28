Tamil Nadu CM Stalin travels in Bullet train in Japan; bats for 'equivalent' service in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.
In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.
"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.
ஒசாகா நகரிலிருந்து டோக்கியோவுக்கு #BulletTrain-இல் பயணம் செய்கிறேன். ஏறத்தாழ 500 கி.மீ தூரத்தை இரண்டரை மணிநேரத்திற்குள் அடைந்துவிடுவோம்.
உருவமைப்பில் மட்டுமல்லாமல் வேகத்திலும் தரத்திலும் #BulletTrain-களுக்கு இணையான இரயில் சேவை நமது இந்தியாவிலும் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு வர வேண்டும்; ஏழை -… pic.twitter.com/bwxb7vGL8z
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 28, 2023
The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.
