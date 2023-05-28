Stalin wants Japan's Bullet train replicated in India

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin travels in Bullet train in Japan; bats for 'equivalent' service in India

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 28 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 15:44 ist
M K Stalin undertook a 500-km bullet train journey in Japan. Credit: Twitter/@mkstalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.

"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

