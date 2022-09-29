Tamil Nadu denies permission to RSS to hold march on October 2 citing law and order issues

The Tamil Nadu government has denied permission to the RSS to hold a march in 50 locations in the state on October 2 citing law and order issues.

The government said it cannot allow any such march when police are working 24/7 to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of recent happenings following the ban on PFI and its associates.

The march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More to follow...