Permission denied for RSS event; Sangh issues legal notice to Tamil Nadu Home Secy, DGP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a notice to top Tamil Nadu government officials, including Home Secretary over the Tiruvallur police rejecting its plea for permission to hold a 'route march' on October 2, despite a Madras High Court order in its favour.

The saffron organisation issued the legal notice to the State Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu, local SP and the town police inspector, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for disobeying the court order.

In his legal notice, RSS advocate B Rabu Manohar stated that in view of the order dated September 22 of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, none of the four had any authority to deny permission or impose any new condition other than the ones imposed by the High Court, for the event.

The HC order had clearly held it is the constitutional right of the petitioners (RSS) to take out route marches and hold public meetings.

"Hence, it is the duty cast upon the police to give adequate protection, enabling the successful completion of the mission without acting otherwise. The rejection order passed by the inspector (attached to Tiruvallur town police station) is ex facie illegal and contemptuous, as the three are parties before the High Court and are duty bound to ensure strict compliance of the order, failure of which would amount to committing contempt," the notice said.

Hence, Manohar called upon the four authorities to unconditionally withdraw the rejection order and grant permission to take out the route march and hold a public meeting on October 2. Any failure will result in initiating contempt proceedings before the High Court for wilful disobedience of the September 22 order with costs, he warned.

Meanwhile, the first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishna Kumar refused toentertain a plea from the senior counsel for VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to hold an urgent hearing on his miscellaneous petition, which prayed for recalling the September 22 order of the single judge on directing the police on granting permission to the RSS events across the state.

No writ petition or appeal can lie against the order of the single judge before the High Court. Petitioner can approach only the Supreme Court, the judges said.