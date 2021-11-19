Tamil Nadu farmers end 39-day relay hunger strike, distribute sweets as PM Modi scraps farm laws

Tamil Nadu farmers' leader P Ayyakkannu and his fellow farmers on Friday ended the 39-day-old relay hunger strike after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would repeal the three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

Ayyakkannu ended the strike and distributed sweets to motorists on the Trichy- Karur highway.

Trichy District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Ayilai Sivasuriyan also hailed the prime minister's decision to repeal the farm laws, against which farmers across the country were protesting for the past year.

Sivasuriyan told IANS: "We wholeheartedly welcome the announcement of the prime minister repealing the three farm laws that were totally against the interests of the farmers and agriculture. However, we would like to remind the prime minister and his team to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops into law as this is another area of exploitation taking place against the farming community of the country."

CPI leader M Thangarasu, who was at the forefront of the agitation, told IANS: "The Government of India and prime minister, specifically, has, at last, understood the folly of the draconian farm laws and the announcement of the prime minister is welcome. This shows that democracy and democratic traditions are intact in the country. The prime minister must also consider providing MSP for farm products and we hope that this would also be met."

