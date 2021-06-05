Tamil Nadu government cancels class 12 board exams

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students.

The decision was in view of the high prevalence of the second wave of Covid-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave, the government said.

Following three days of consultations with stakeholders including teachers, educationists and experts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said "the class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled."

A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded, an official release said, adding such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses. 

