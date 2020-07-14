Tamil Nadu government includes Yoga & Naturopathy in battle against Covid-19, says over 61k benefited

TN govt includes Yoga & Naturopathy in Covid-19 battle

  Jul 14 2020
The Tamil Nadu government, which has included Yoga and Naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add on for Covid-19 treatment has found this method improves the lung health and enhances the immunity of the persons concerned.

Over 61,000 people have already benefited through Yoga and Naturopathy treatment and if the need arises, this treatment facility would be widely expanded, Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said on Tuesday.

"The patients were taught simple Yogasanas and pranayama to improve the lung health, besides being administered aromatherapy," he said in a release here. Also, they were provided with a nutritious diet of Navadhanyam (cereals and pulses) and herbal drinks.

He said the Yoga and Naturopathy treatment is being provided for Covid-19 patients in the government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state, by over 200 experts.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Yoga is a means of building a protective shield of immunity against Covid-19 and urged the people to practice yoga and meditation.

Vijaya Baskar further said, "Yoga and Naturopathy are among the various strategies initiated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the fight against Covid-19, in addition to allopathy and Siddha treatment."

"Such pro-people initiatives will strengthen the government efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus and aid in treatment," he added.

