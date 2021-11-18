Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Red alert for Chennai, adjoining districts as state braces for another bout of rains

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted another round of heavy rain for north Tamil Nadu today. A red alert has been issued for Chennai and the adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Thursday with heavy rainfall likely in these areas. It has warned of extremely heavy rainfall of as much as 20.4 cm in some places. Stay tuned for updates.
Schools shut in TN's Theni
District Collector in Tamil Nadu's Theni has announced closing of all schools and colleges today in the district in wake of heavy rainfall. As per IMD's forecast, the district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu sets up war room to monitor rainfall
Low pressure area to reach AP-TN coast on Nov 18, rainfall expected
The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved further westwards and is likely to reach the coast off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu by November 18, bringing rainfall, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
The department said the probability of cyclogenesis, the formation of a depression, during the next '120 hours', is however 'Nil' over the Bay of Bengal. "Yesterday’s low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) moved further westwards, lay over southeast & adjoining southwest BOB...today the 17th November 2021 and persisted over the same region," the department said in a bulletin. (PTI)