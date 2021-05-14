TN receives first medical oxygen express train from WB

Tamil Nadu receives first medical oxygen express train from West Bengal

To a query, the Minister said the 80 metric tonnes would be able to meet the demand for medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu 'to an extent'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 14 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 20:27 ist
he first Oxygen Express has reached Chennai from Durgapur. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu on Friday received the first set of medical oxygen for Covid patients- about 80 metric tonnes- through an express train from West Bengal in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

Southern Railway officials said the train which arrived here from Durgapur on Friday was sent to Tamil Nadu to address the demand for medical oxygen amid the Covid-19 surge in the State.

Read more: Mamata writes to Modi, urges him to be fair and quick in PSA plant allotment

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the first oxygen express reached Tamil Nadu for Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu.

"The first #OxygenExpress has reached Chennai from Durgapur with medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu", Goyal said and shared pictures of the train in his Twitter account on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian, his cabinet colleague Sekar Babu, Health Department Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior government officials formally received the oxygen express train at Tondiarpet Yard in the wee hours of Friday.

Briefing reporters, Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin was holding talks with the Centre on a daily basis to address the issues arising due to the Covid-19 surge in Tamil Nadu.

"Under one such initiative is the oxygen express train which has arrived from West Bengal today. It has 80 metric tonne of medical oxygen and after unloading, it will be distributed to various districts in the state...," he said.

To a query, the Minister said the 80 metric tonnes would be able to meet the demand for medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu "to an extent" and added some more oxygen express trains were expected to arrive to meet the demand in the coming days.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen Shortage
Tamil Nadu
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 