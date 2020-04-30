Tamil Nadu sees big spike in coronavirus cases, record 161 reported

Tamil Nadu reported another single biggest spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in a day on Thursday when swab samples of 161 people tested positive with more than 80% of them belonging to this metropolis.

The tally now stands at 2,323 including 27 deaths and 1,258 discharges with 48 people leaving various hospitals on Thursday alone.

The state now has one of the highest testing numbers at 1,19,748 samples so far - 9,787 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest in a single day, though 1,664 samples are under process.

Chennai, which reported 138 cases on Thursday alone, is the biggest hotspot in the state with 906 positive patients. The biggest worry for the government is the increasing number of primary or index cases in Chennai, whose source is not known.

Also, new clusters are emerging out of Chennai making the job of health workers and those at the forefront containing the spread more difficult.

In some good news, Erode district, once a hotspot with 70 cases, graduated from being a red zone to the orange zone as the district did not report any fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days.

The district had last reported six patients on April 15. However, Ranipet district, which was in the orange zone on Wednesday, moved back to the red zone with one primary patient testing positive.

The number of discharges also took a slide on Tuesday with just 48 patients leaving hospitals across the state – the number had been witnessing a slide in the past few days.

While 26 districts are in the red zone, 10 are in Orange zone and Krishnagiri, bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, remains a green district with no case being reported since the outbreak of the disease in March.