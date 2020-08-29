Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally crosses 4.15 lakh with 6,000 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu reported over 6,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the overall tally beyond 4.15 lakh as the number of deaths stood at 7,137, including 87 new fatalities.

The state reported new infections over 6,000 after quite some time, as it logged in excess of only 5,000 daily cases for the past many days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As many as 6,352 cases, including those who had returned from domestic and foreign destinations, pushed the total number of infections so far in Tamil Nadu to 4,15,590.

A government bulletin said 6,045 people were discharged after recovery today, with the total number of those cured of the dreaded virus being 3,55,727.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Subsequently, there were 52,726 active cases, it said. As many as 44,99,670 people have undergone RT-PCR tests so far, including 78,973 today.

Chennai continued to top the districts in both daily cases, at 1,285 on Saturday, as well as the cumulative numbers, which was 1,33,173. Of the 37 districts, Nilgiris reported the lowest daily positive cases of 17, while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, all neighbouring Chennai, Salem and Cuddalore witnessed high virus caseloads.

Of the 87 dead, five had no comorbid conditions, the bulletin said, adding, the deceased included a 96-year-old man from Kancheepuram and a seven-year-old girl from this city.