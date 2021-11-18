TDP legislators walk to Andhra Assembly to demand cut in fuel tax

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his party legislators walked to state Legislative Assembly on Thursday to attend the session in protest against the anti-people policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Naidu led the foot march of TDP MLAs and MLCs to the legislature to demand that the government reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

The TDP members held placards and raised slogans criticising the YSRCP regime for not providing any relief to the common man from abnormal price rise.

The TDP chief demanded that the state government should stop pursuing its adamant stand and start reducing prices of petrol and diesel. Claiming that the fuel prices are highest in the country, he said this was leading to rise in prices of other essential commodities, adding to the burden on the common man.

He also demanded that the government slash the electricity tariff and withdraw the hike in municipal taxes.

The former chief minister said the people's income had come down but the government continued to impose a burden on them by hiking taxes. He said the government should take back the decision on collecting tax on garbage.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the common man was suffering greatly and leading miserable lives under Jagan's rule. He said the state government was responsible for the high electricity charges.

TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others took part in the foot march. They held placards highlighting the YSRCP Government's failures with regard to welfare, maintenance of roads, remunerative prices to farmers and so on. The TDP legislators have lambasted the ruling party for its policy on the merger of the aided educational institutions.

The TDP members raised slogans against the 'drugs and mining' mafia and held the Jaganmohan Reddy regime solely responsible for the destruction going on in the State.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu and his party legislators garlanded the statue of NTR at Venkatapalem. The party cadres raised slogans against the 'chaotic and anarchic policies' of the ruling YSRCP.

