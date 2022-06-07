Teacher, student arrested for molesting minor boys in Kerala

Kerala teacher, student held for molesting minor boys

An officer of Panur police station said the student was arrested and remanded to jail on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teacher and a 22-year-old student of an institution, imparting religious education in Panur area in the district, have been arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly molesting three minor boys, who went there for religious studies.

An officer of Panur police station said the student was arrested and remanded to jail on Saturday and the teacher was caught and sent to jail on Monday by a sub-court in Thalassery. Both of them had gone into hiding after a complaint was lodged with the police by the victims' parents last week and an FIR was registered.

The student was apprehended from Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, while the teacher was caught from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The officer further said that the parents came to know about the abuse suffered by their kids -- all boys aged between 12-14 years -- after they refused to go to the institution when it reopened after vacations.

The incident had occurred two months back, before the vacations, according to the complaint received by the police.

