Telangana Covid patient jumps to death from hospital building

  • Apr 26 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 18:09 ist
A 45-year old coronavirus patient allegedly ended his life by jumping from the building of a state-run hospital in Nizamabad district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building at around 3 am reportedly due to fear and died on the spot, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation.

A case was registered.

