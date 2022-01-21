Telangana extends Covid-19 restrictions up to Jan 31

Telangana extends Covid-19 restrictions up to January 31

On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 21 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 01:53 ist

The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of Covid-19.

On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events.

Also Read | Deaths significantly less in third Covid wave in comparison to second wave: Govt

Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telangana
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 