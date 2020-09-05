Telangana FM T Harish Rao tests Covid-19 positive

Telangana Finance Minister T Rao tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 05 2020, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 13:32 ist
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Credit: Twitter

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for Covid-19 and was 'fine.'

In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done."

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekahar Rao.

Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who tested positive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment and were cured.

 

