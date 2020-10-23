Telangana govt plans to recruit 20,000 cops: Home Min

Telangana govt planning to recruit 20,000 cops: Home Minister

Minister said 18,428 SIs and constables have already been appointed

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 23 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 21:06 ist

 The Telangana government planned to take up recruitment of 20,000 personnel in the Police department, state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accorded importance to the maintenance of law and order and has allowed filling up of vacancies besides sanctioning funds for modernisation and purchase of vehicles for the police department, he said.

Speaking at the passing out parade of 1,162 sub-inspectors at the Telangana Police Academy here, the Minister said 18,428 SIs and constables have already been appointed. In the coming days, the government was planning to recruit 20,000 more personnel of various ranks in the police department, an official release quoted him as having said.

Telangana was a role model for others in law and order and the state government attached great importance to the safety of women, he said. The Home Minister appreciated the services of police during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent heavy rains. State Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials were present on the occasion. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
K Chandrasekhar Rao

What's Brewing

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

 