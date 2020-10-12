Telangana: KCR's daughter Kavitha elected as MLC

Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Monday, won from the Nizamabad local authorities’ constituency with a thumping majority. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter would now be a member of the state’s legislative council.

Kavitha who was an MP from Nizamabad in the previous Lok Sabha lost to BJP’s Dharmapuri Aravind in the 2019 general elections. Though it was thought that KCR would nominate her to the Rajya Sabha in March, KCR chose to keep her in state politics.

MLC seat election was held on Friday and results were declared on Monday.

Out of the total 823 votes, Kavitha received 728 while the BJP and Congress got 56 and 29, respectively. 10 votes were declared as invalid.

A section of TRS leaders believes that Kavitha would be given a crucial role sooner or later.

Kavitha has thanked TRS’s MPs, MLAs, and MLCs who strived for her victory and the MPTCs, ZPTCs, corporators, etc., for handing a big majority.

TRS leaders and cadres celebrated the victory coming ahead of the Dubbaka assembly bypolls to be held on November 3. Elections were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting TRS legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. KCR has declared Solipeta’s widow Sujatha as the party candidate for the bypolls.