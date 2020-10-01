Telangana reports 2,214 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana reports 2,214 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,214 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,93,600, while the death toll rose to 1,135 with eight more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 305 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy (191), Medchal Malkajgiri (153), Nalgonda (149), Warangal Urban (131), Karimnagar (106) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 30.

The bulletin said 54,443 samples were tested on September 30.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested moved past 30 lakh and stood at 30,50,444.

The samples tested per million population was 81,957, the bulletin said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,63,407, while 29,058 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 84.40 per cent, while it was 83.51 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.56 per cent at the national level, it said.

