Telangana sees 1,440 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 08 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 16:08 ist
Residents wait to give their swab samples for a RT-PCR Covid-19 test. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,50,331 and the toll to 1,377 with 1440 new cases and six more deaths, the state government said on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 19,890, while as many as 17,135 were in-home or institutional isolation, a bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on November 7.

Of the fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the maximum infections of 278, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (133) and Rangareddy (112) districts.

A total of 42,673 samples were tested on November 7, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 46,18,470. The samples tested per million population was1,24,085, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate was 91.50 per cent, while it was 92.4 per cent in the country. 

