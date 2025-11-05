'Bhaiya ko shopping kara rahe hain?' When Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav came face-to-face at Patna airport amid Bihar election blitz

<p>Bihar is all set to vote for the Assembly Election 2025 and politicians are busy in the campaign process with the rallies, yatras and media interviews are keeping them engaged. Voters from 122 assembly constituencies will vote on November 6 (Phase 1) and remaining 121 will vote on November 11 (Phase 2).</p><p>Lalu's Prasad's sons Tej Pratap and<a href="https://google.com/search?q=tejashwi+yadav+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgcIARAuGIAEMgYIAhBFGDkyBwgDEAAYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyBwgFEAAYgAQyBggGEEUYPDIGCAcQRRg80gEIMTM5N2owajmoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8"> Tejashwi Yadav</a> are campaigning with full force for their respective parties - Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). </p><p>Amidst all these, one very interesting incident was caught on camera of YouTuber Samdish Bhatia who runs the 'Unphiltered by Samdish' channel. </p><p>The 'incident' was caught on camera when Tej Pratap was at Patna Airport with Samdish doing some shopping in an apparel store. All of a sudden a voice emerges in background - 'Bhaiya ko shopping kara rahe hain? (Are you helping my brother in shopping)' and the person behind that voice was none other than Tej Pratap's younger brother - Tejashwi Yadav.</p><p>Both the brothers did not speak but emotions were very much visible during that chance encounter. Tejashwi spoke to the YouTuber for a minute, but nothing to his brother. Tej Pratap was seen standing at a distance, but his eyes looked moist and he was in some thought.</p><p>Soon Tejashwi left, and Samdish asked Tej Pratap - 'Dono bhaiyon me bilkul baat nahi hoti?' (Is there no communication between two of you?). Tej Pratap did not say anything and moved on to the next point of conversation with a smile.</p>