Telangana witnesses 204 child marriages during lockdown

Telangana witnesses 204 child marriages during coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 27 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 19:55 ist
Credit: DH

As many as 204 child marriages have taken place in Telangana during the past three months, according to the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR).

All the district Collectors and Magistrates in the state have been asked to issue instructions to the officials concerned to take immediate action and steps to sensitise the people to the Prevention of Child Marriages Act, 2006, a press release from the TSCPR said on Saturday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported to the Commission by Childline that from March 24 to May 31, a total of 204 child marriages have been solemnised, the release said.

The Commission takes it on a serious note because child marriages have serious implications on the lives of the girl children, it said.

The commission further said it is everybody's due responsibility to protect the girl children from early marriages, otherwise, it would affect them in every walk of their life, especially health and education.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
child marriage
child rights

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 