Telangana witnesses 204 child marriages during coronavirus lockdown

As many as 204 child marriages have taken place in Telangana during the past three months, according to the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR).

All the district Collectors and Magistrates in the state have been asked to issue instructions to the officials concerned to take immediate action and steps to sensitise the people to the Prevention of Child Marriages Act, 2006, a press release from the TSCPR said on Saturday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported to the Commission by Childline that from March 24 to May 31, a total of 204 child marriages have been solemnised, the release said.

The Commission takes it on a serious note because child marriages have serious implications on the lives of the girl children, it said.

The commission further said it is everybody's due responsibility to protect the girl children from early marriages, otherwise, it would affect them in every walk of their life, especially health and education.