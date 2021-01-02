Temple idols desecration in Andhra Pradesh: Naidu accuses CM Jagan of intending religious conversions

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy of misusing his power with the intention of promoting religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu made the sensational statements during his Saturday visit to Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, where an ancient idol of Lord Rama in sanctum sanctorum was found with the head portion severed on Tuesday morning. The stone image's head was found a day later in the temple pond.

The shocking incident has stirred tensions in the state, more so as it comes in continuation of several such malicious events reported from various Hindu temples across Andhra Pradesh over the last year.

“The CM might be a Christian and might have intentions to convert Hindus. But to willfully resort to wrongdoings, with intention of conversions while in the CM position is inappropriate, amounting to betrayal,” Naidu while terming Reddy as "Hindu drohi."

“At a time when the nation is celebrating the construction of Ram mandir at Ayodhya, it is paining to see what has happened at our Ramatheertham,” Naidu said as he addressed a public meeting after visiting the Sita Lakshmana Sametha Kodandarama temple on the Bodhikonda hillock in the popular religious place.

“Jagan needs the cross around his neck, takes oath on the Bible; himself once said that he cannot sleep without reading the Bible. He should then respect that others, including me, have such faith in their own religion.”

“You have no right to push the state into a chaos, with your whims and fancies,” Naidu warned while demanding Reddy to resign if he cannot protect the Hindu temples.

The former CM has alleged that in the 19 months since Reddy came to power, “127 temple attacks took place, including destruction of 40 idols.” The gutting of temple chariots at Bitragunta and Antarvedi, theft of silver lion figurines from Vijayawada Kanakadurga chariot, Subrahmanya idol vandalized at Rajahmundry are some of the incidents mentioned by the TDP leader.

“There was never an attack on a masjid or a church during the TDP rule in the state.”

Naidu made charges of rampant proselytization activities even at famous Hindu pilgrimage places like Tirupati, Annavaram and YSRCP ministers mocking Hindu gods and cultures to appease the CM.

Naidu, who accused the state government's indifference as encouraging more such spiteful incidents, called upon the people “to resolve to defend our gods and temples.”

“We would not tolerate even one more such occurrence,” Naidu said while demanding a CBI probe into all the incidents at AP temples till now.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed in Ramatheertham with YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy also visiting the temple at the same time and cadres of TDP, BJP and YSRCP assembling in large numbers.

Naidu accused the police as barring him from entering the temple, when they allowed Vijayasai.

The three parties are engaged in a war of words over the temple incidents.

Meanwhile, the Reddy government has removed senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the chairmanship of the Ramatheertham temple trust “for failing to ensure proper security at the temple.”

Naidu termed it as victimisation to cover up the government failure.